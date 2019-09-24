The Heritage Lady Generals picked up two big region victories in Tunnel Hill on Tuesday.
They opened with a 25-4, 25-7 victory over Gilmer. Morgan Trotter had six kills and three aces in the win, while Kayla Varnon and Kallie Carter had five kills each.
The final match of the evening was a tense three-setter against No. 8-ranked Northwest Whitfield. The Lady Bruins took the opening set, 25-18, but Heritage would come back with a 25-18 victory of its own before they outlasted the Lady Bruins, 15-13, in the third-set tiebreaker.
Carter had nine kills in the Northwest victory. Lauren Francis had five kills to go with two aces, two blocks and 10 assists. Varnon had four kills and 13 digs, while Avery Phillips had seven assists, six digs and a pair of aces.
Heritage (23-10, 3-1) will be at home on Thursday against Christian Heritage. The varsity match will begin at 6 p.m.