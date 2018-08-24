The Heritage Lady Generals had little trouble with visiting North Murray on Thursday night, but needed three sets to get past gritty Ridgeland in a non-region match.
Kayla Varnon had 11 kills in Heritage's 25-9, 25-14 win over the Lady Mountaineers. Morgan Trotter finished with seven kills, while Avery Phillips racked up 21 assists and served up an ace.
Kali Brown picked up 11 kills, two aces and two digs in Heritage's 25-27, 25-9, 15-6 win over Ridgeland. Kallie Carter collected four kills and four blocks, while Macie Stephens added five kills and two blocks.
Sarah Williams had four aces, four digs and a kill for the Lady Panthers. Jayda Jenkins and Justice Devlin each recorded three kills and two blocks. Emma Carter finished with 11 assists and seven aces, while Tenley Moore and Brylee Durham each had five digs.
Also contributing was Tori Elliott (three kills), Landree Dunn (two kills), Sydney Davis (four digs) and Sara Taylor (one ace).
In the night's other match, Ridgeland rallied for a 24-26, 25-19, 25-12 win over North Murray.
The Lady Panthers got nine kills and eight digs from Jenkins in the win. Devlin had six kills, an ace and a block. Carter collected 25 assists and seven aces, while Durham served up two aces. Williams had 10 digs to go with two kills and two aces and Dunn racked up eight kills, two aces and a block.
Other match standouts included Moore (eight digs), Davis (five digs), Durham (two aces) and Elliott (one kill).
Heritage (12-2) will play host to East Hamilton and defending Class 2A state champion Coosa on Tuesday, while Ridgeland (4-7) will welcome Lookout Valley and Northwest Whitfield to Rossville. The Northwest match will not count in the region standings.