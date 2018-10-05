The Heritage Lady Generals welcomed cross-county rival LFO on Thursday for Senior Night and the Navy-and-Red wasted little time in picking up the victory, 25-11 and 25-14.
Kali Brown had six kills and two aces. Morgan Trotter finished with six kills and a block. Kayla Varnon had four kills and three blocks, while Macie Stephens had two kills, two aces and two blocks.
Heritage (28-8) will be the No. 2 seed for the Area 6-AAAA tournament when it gets underway on Thursday. The Lady Generals will host Gilmer in the opening round (5:30 p.m.) before the tournament moves Southeast Whitfield High School on Saturday.