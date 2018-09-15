The Heritage Lady Generals finished 3-3 during the River City Rumble Tournament in Chattanooga over the weekend.
Heritage went 1-2 in pool play, losing to Baylor (25-11, 25-20, 25-17) and Signal Mountain (28-30, 25-23, 25-22) before beating Grace Academy (25-19, 25-21) on Saturday.
The Navy-and-Red went on to beat Chattanooga Central (25-15, 25-11) and Harris County (25-22, 25-17) to advance to the championship match of the silver bracket. There they lost in straight sets to Rhea County (25-20, 25-11).
Individual statistics were not provided as of press time.
Heritage (21-7) will host LaFayette in a huge Area 6-AAAA match on Tuesday night starting at 6 p.m.