The Heritage Lady Generals stayed unbeaten on the young season with a pair of hard-fought victories during a tri-match at Sonoraville on Thursday.
Morgan Trotter had six kills and a block in a 25-18, 25-12 win over Catoosa rival Ringgold. Avery Phillips collected 15 assists and four aces, while Kali Brown finished with four kills, five digs and an ace.
In the nightcap, the Navy-and-Red outlasted the Lady Phoenix, 25-12, 18-25, 15-13, as Kallie Carter had seven kills. Anna Wilks finished with four aces and 10 digs with Trinity Ha also added 10 digs.
Heritage (4-0) will put its unblemished record on the line at the LFO Invitational on Saturday.
Final scores and statistics from Ringgold's match with Sonoraville had not been provided as of press time. The Lady Tigers will also take part in the LFO Invitational on Saturday.