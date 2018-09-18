The Area 6-AAAA showdown between Heritage and LaFayette went the way of the home team on Tuesday night as the Lady Generals scored the win, 25-17 and 27-25.
Heritage jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the opening set and LaFayette never got closer than four points the rest of the way as the Navy-and-Red took the opening set.
The second set was more of a back-and-forth affair with neither team getting out to more than a two-point lead. Heritage would pull ahead 24-22 late, but LaFayette would fight off three match points to extend the game. However, they would not stave off a fourth as Heritage finally put it away to clinch the match.
Morgan Trotter had 10 kills in the victory. Kallie Carter had four kills and 2.5 blocks. Lauren Frances had 22 assists, 6 digs and an ace, while Anna Wilks had three aces and six digs.
Jillian Morgan had 10 kills and two blocks for the Lady Ramblers. Imani Cook had three kills, three blocks and a pair of digs. Colby Charland and Makayla Hobbs each had nine digs, while Charland also picked up 13 assists.
Heritage (22-7, 2-1) will join Pepperell for a tri-match at Chattooga on Thursday at 5 p.m., while LaFayette (30-4, 1-1) will host Gordon Lee and Gordon Central in a tri-match, which also starts at 5 on Thursday.