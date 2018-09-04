Morgan Trotter had 10 kills, while Kali Brown had seven kills, 11 digs and an ace and the Heritage Lady Generals withstood a challenge from Fannin County before picking up a 20-25, 25-16, 17-15 victory at Ringgold High School on Tuesday.
Heritage also defeated the host Lady Tigers to close out the tri-match, 25-22 and 25-22. Avery Phillips had 21 assists in the victory, while Kayla Varnon recorded five kills.
Heritage (16-3) will be back at home on Thursday to play host to Chattanooga Central, starting at 6 p.m.
Details on Ringgold's match against Fannin County and individual statistics for the Lady Tigers had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold, Gordon Lee and Morris Innovative will all play at Model on Thursday.