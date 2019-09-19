The Heritage volleyball team swept a pair of matches in Calhoun on Thursday.
Heritage picked up a 25-17, 25-23 victory over the Lady Jackets, who entered the match ranked No. 4 in Class 3A.
Morgan Trotter had nine kills in the victory. Kayla Varnon had six kills and nine digs. Kallie Carter finished with five kills and three blocks, while Avery Phillips had 12 assists to go with nine digs and an ace.
Against Murray County, Heritage dropped the opening set, 25-16, but won the next two sets, 25-9 and 15-8.
Trotter finished the match with 10 kills and a pair of aces. Lauren Francis had 13 assists to go with four kills, four aces and one block, while Allison Kerley added two kills and two aces.
Heritage (21-10) will play at No. 8-ranked Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday in a Region 6-AAAA tri-match that will also include Gilmer.