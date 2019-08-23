The Heritage Lady Generals traveled to Chatsworth on Thursday and made quick work of a pair of opponents.
Heritage picked up an opening 25-15, 25-13 win over host North Murray. Kallie Carter had 11 kills in the victory. Avery Phillips had six aces and eight assists, while Lauren Francis had six kills, three aces and two blocks to go with 16 assists.
In the final match of the evening, Heritage had little trouble with Southeast Whitfield in a non-region match, 25-7 and 25-10.
Anna Wilks finished with nine digs, three aces and two assists. Morgan Trotter had five kills and Kayla Varnon finished with four kills.
Heritage (8-2) will host Sonoraville and Gordon Lee on Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.