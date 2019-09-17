The Heritage Lady Generals evened up their Region 6-AAAA record at 1-1 after powering past Southeast Whitfield, 25-16 and 25-8, during a match at Heritage on Tuesday.
The Navy-and-Red had a balanced attack all match long. Kayla Varnon picked up four kills to go with three digs. Kallie Carter and Abbey Blevins each had three kills, while Lauren Francis had three kills, five aces and 10 assists in the victory.
The Lady Generals also faced Red Bank out of Chattanooga to close out the night and beat the Lady Lions, 25-16 and 25-17.
Carter finished with 11 kills and one block. Francis had three kills and assisted on 14 other points. Anna Wilks had 12 digs and an ace, while Morgan Trotter had six kills and one ace.
Heritage (19-10, 1-1) will join Murray County for a tri-match at Calhoun on Thursday. The Lady Generals will take the court at 5 p.m.