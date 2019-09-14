The Heritage Lady Generals faced some tough competition from both Tennessee and Georgia at the River City Rumble tournament at Baylor on Saturday.
Heritage fell to Peach State schools Lassiter (25-11, 25-17) and Pope (25-11, 25-9), while also losing to Lipscomb Academy of Tennessee (28-26, 25-14). However, they would begin the tournament with a win over Ooltewah (25-14, 25-17) and ended it with a win over Nashville Overton (25-14, 25-16). Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Heritage (17-10) will look to even its region record at 1-1 on Tuesday as they welcome Southeast Whitfield and Red Bank to Boynton for a tri-match.