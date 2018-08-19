Six local volleyball teams made up more than half the of the 10-team field at the annual LFO Invitational on Saturday and, not surprisingly, two of them played for the championship.
After suffering their first loss of the young season to Region 6-AAAA rival LaFayette in pool play Saturday morning, the Heritage Lady Generals fought their way back to the Gold bracket finals later in the day where they got a measure of revenge by handing the Lady Ramblers their first loss of the season.
Heritage (9-1 overall) opened 2-1 in pool play, defeating Ringgold (25-17, 25-16) and Ridgeland (25-19, 25-22), but losing to LaFayette (25-22, 25-20).
The Lady Generals would begin Gold bracket play in the afternoon with a win over county rival and host LFO (25-14, 25-19) and followed up with a narrow three-set victory against a tough Gordon Lee squad (25-18, 21-25, 26-24). Heritage would then take down Lady Ramblers in the finals, this time by scores of 25-21 and 25-21.
LaFayette (8-1 overall) earned the top overall seed in bracket play win pool wins over Ringgold (25-19, 25-13), Ridgeland (25-23, 22-25, 25-13) and Heritage (25-22, 25-20). They defeated Christian Heritage (25-9, 25-19) to secure a spot in the Gold bracket final.
Gordon Lee (8-1 overall) would finish third in Gold bracket. They also won their three pool matches, beating Murray County (25-23, 25-19), Fannin County (25-17, 25-21) and Coahulla Creek (25-11, 25-9) before beating Fannin County again (25-14, 25-21) in bracket play to draw Heritage in the semis.
Also winning three pool matches on the day was host LFO (7-2 overall), who took down Christian Heritage (25-12, 26-24), Coahulla Creek (25-21, 25-13) and Murray County (25-21, 25-23) in the morning session before losing to the Lady Generals in first round of bracket play.
Ringgold (3-6 overall) finally got in the win column on Saturday and left with the Silver bracket championship trophy.
The Lady Tigers lost to LaFayette (25-19, 25-13) and Heritage (25-17, 25-16), but earned a victory over Ridgeland (25-21, 19-25, 27-25). They would need three sets to get past Murray County in Silver bracket play (25-13, 21-25, 25-19) before another thriller over Ridgeland (27-29, 25-20, 25-19) in the Silver final.
Ridgeland, the Silver bracket runners-up, are now 2-5 on the season. They dropped all three pool matches, but hung tough against Ringgold (25-21, 19-25, 27-25), LaFayette (25-23, 22-25, 25-13) and Heritage (25-19, 25-22).
The Lady Panthers would collect a 25-20, 25-19 win over Coahulla Creek in Silver bracket play before falling short against Ringgold in their final match of the day.