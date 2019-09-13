The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans, ranked No. 2 in the latest ScoreAtlanta Class 1A/2A Public School state poll, went on the road Thursday night and returned to Chickamauga with a sweep of a tri-match in Ringgold. Gordon Lee defeated Gordon Central, 25-8 and 25-9, before a 25-22, 25-18 victory over the host Lady Tigers.
M.K. Roberts had 35 assists to go with 14 digs and four aces. Madison Mayberry racked up 15 digs. Brooklyn Hudson added 15 kills and four aces, while Gracie Thomas finished the night with 13 kills.
Gordon Lee (18-2) will join Northwest Whitfield for a tri-match at LFO next Thursday at 5 p.m.