The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans will go into the state volleyball playoffs fresh off a victory as they earned a 25-20, 25-21, 27-25 decision at Ridgeland on Tuesday.
Emoree Rogers had 10 kills, 15 assists and three blocks in the win. Brooklyn Hudson recorded 10 kills. M.K. Roberts had eight assists and five digs, while Madison Mayberry finished with a dozen digs.
Individual statistics for Ridgeland had not been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee (30-6) will begin play in the Class A/AA Public School tournament at home against Therrell on Oct. 19, while Ridgeland will open the Region 6-AAAA tournament at home on Thursday against Heritage. Match time is set for 5:30 p.m. The rest of the region tournament will be held Saturday at Heritage.