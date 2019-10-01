The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans completed a 4-0 run in the regular season region slate with a 3-0 victory over Gordon Central in a best-of-five match on Tuesday night in Chickamauga. The Lady Trojans claimed the win by scores of 25-9, 25-7 and 25-8.
Madison Mayberry had seven assists and three digs. The senior libero was also recognized for her 1,000th career dig as a Lady Trojan. Emoree Rogers had seven assists in the match. Sam Cramer and Arilyn Lee each had four kills, while Cramer also picked up three blocks.
No. 2-ranked Gordon Lee will host the Region 7-A/AA Public School tournament on Saturday. The action will start at 10 a.m. and the Lady Trojans will take the court at 11, while the championship match is slated for 12:30 p.m.