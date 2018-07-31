VOLLEYBALL: Gordon Lee thinking big

For the past several years the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans have been one of the better volleyball teams in the north Georgia area. However, being a Class 1A public school team in a sport where private schools have always dominated the classification, the Navy-and-White have always had to settle for state tournament exits earlier than they were hoping for.
Even during Gordon Lee’s more recent two-year run in Class 2A, their Elite Eight runs were halted by private school powerhouses each time.
In fact, one has to go all the way back to 2007 to find the last time a public school team (Decatur) made it to at least the Final Four in the state’s lowest classification, and even then the GHSA combined Classes 1A and 2A in the same division. Decatur, then a 2A school, is now in Class 5A.
But that may all change in 2018.
In the offseason, the GHSA made the decision to once again combine Classes 1A and 2A for volleyball, but separate them into public and private school divisions for the first time, leaving wrestling as the only remaining sport in which public and private schools compete for the same championships.
The news was met with joy in Chickamauga and with good reason as Gordon Lee will enter the 2018 season as one of the favorites to claim the school’s first ever state title in the sport.
“We’ve always been one of the last, if not the last, public schools in the (Class 1A) playoffs each year, but now we finally have a realistic shot (at a state championship),” Gordon Lee coach Tricia Goodwin said. “We know that the competition is going to be a little different because we’ll have Class 2A schools in there as well. There are still some good teams that will be tough and that we’ll have to prepare for, but not at the same level that we’ve had to deal with in the past.
“In past, we’ve always felt like if we could make it to the Sweet 16 or the Elite Eight, it was a really good year for us. Now, looking at the team we have and knowing that they’ve changed the divisions, our goal is to at least make it to the Final Four, if not the state finals.”
While the Lady Trojans will have to replace a couple of key players from last year’s playoff team, they bring back a wealth of veteran talent and some promising newcomers, who should be well-seasoned by the time the state tournament rolls around.
The lone senior, Delaney Bridges, was a Catoosa-Walker County Dream Team second teamer last fall after racking up 161 kills and 33 blocks as a junior.
“She’ll have to take that spot in the middle for us now that Aubrey (Yancey) is gone, but Delaney had a great season last year and the combination between her and our setters is already working,” Goodwin said.
Gordon Lee will also be heavily counting on a junior class with depth and tons of varsity game experience.
Dream Team first teamer Gracie O’Neal, the Walker County Female Athlete of the Year the past two years, will hold down a spot at outside hitter. O’Neal had 201 kills, 265 digs and 56 aces in another outstanding season last fall.
Two more Dream Team second team selections come from the junior contingent. Madison Mayberry recorded 282 digs and 30 aces from her libero spot a year ago, while Mallory Collier ranked in the top 50 in the state for assists with 625 in 2017. The class is rounded out with two outside hitters in Casey Wilson and Dream Team honorable mention Maribeth Blaylock, along with defensive specialist Sally Thomison.
Sophomore defensive specialist Annie McDaniel was another post-season honorable mention selection and Goodwin said this year’s freshman class is the best she’s ever had with all three rookies poised to make huge contributions in the varsity lineup.
Outside hitter Brooklyn Hudson and middle hitter Arilyn Lee are huge hitters at the net, while M.K. Roberts is already drawing raves reviews for her work this summer at setter, despite having never played that position before this season.
The veteran coach will be assisted by Adam Crowley and Katie (White) Roden, who played for Goodwin in college and coached alongside her for the past few years.
Goodwin said that while she will always stress defense, it’s her team’s offense and it’s hitting ability that is it’s strength.
“Being a defensive specialist coach, we’re going to bring that same Gordon Lee defense,” she added. “But I think our offense is going to be strong. It’s at a different level than it’s ever been at before.”
Now that the foundation has been layed and the cornerstones are in place, Goodwin said the key is simply getting them all to gel.
“We just have to get them all working together and on the same page all the time,” she added. “The other thing for us as coaches is to keep them all grounded. They have to know that we aren’t going to be able to just throw a Gordon Lee shirt out there on the floor and expect to win.
“It’s not going to be an easy road, but we do have a legitimate shot (at a state title), so every practice we’ve been stressing that we have to put in the work now because it’s that work we do now that’s going to give us the chance later.”