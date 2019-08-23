The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans improved to 8-2 on the season with a sweep of LFO and Murray County Thursday night in Chickamauga.
The Navy-and-White handled the Lady Warriors, 25-14 and 25-14, while they defeated the Lady Indians, 25-7 and 25-11.
Brooklyn Hudson had 13 kills and a pair of blocks in the victory. Arilyn Lee finished with nine kills and one block. M.K. Roberts had 20 assists to go with four kills and six digs, while defensive specialist Sally Thomison also had six digs on the evening.
Madison Dorsey had eight serve receptions, two aces and 12 digs for LFO against Gordon Lee. Madison Stookey had three blocks and a kill. Sheyenne Dunwoody picked up seven receptions, three digs and a block. Xitlalli Gomez had 20 serve receptions and 10 digs, while Miyah Foster had two aces, a kill, three serve receptions and five digs.
The Lady Warriors (4-4) rebounded to get past Murray County, 25-23 and 25-23. Foster had a team-high seven kills to go with five digs, four serve receptions and two aces. Gomez had seven serve receptions and seven digs, while Morgan Noblitt had nine assists and four aces in the win.
The Lady Trojans will join Sonoraville for a tri-match at Heritage on Tuesday. Gordon Lee's first match will begin at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, LFO will head to Dade County for a tri-match next Thursday for a 5 p.m. tri-match that will also feature North Sand Mountain.