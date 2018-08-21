The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans got a home sweep of two matches on Tuesday night, besting Model, 25-14, 25-9, before exacting a little revenge on Heritage, 25-23, 25-15.
Madison Mayberry had 11 digs and three aces in the victory. M.K. Roberts chipped in with 19 assists and Maribeth Blaylock finished with 11 kills and three aces.
Heritage won a hard-fought three-set battle against Gordon Lee in the Gold bracket semifinals of the LFO Invitational this past Saturday, taking the final set, 26-24.
In the night's other match, the Lady Generals cruised past Model, 25-13, 25-13. Kali Brown had six kills in the win, while Anna Wilks finished with three aces and five digs. No statistics for Heritage were provided for the Gordon Lee match.
Gordon Lee (10-1) will host Coahulla Creek and LFO on Thursday, while Heritage (10-2) will entertain Ridgeland and North Murray on Thursday. The match against Ridgeland will not count in the Area 6-AAAA standings.