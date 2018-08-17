It took some work, but the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans stayed perfect on Thursday night with a victory over Armuchee before a thrilling three-set win over host Ridgeland.
Gordon Lee (4-0) swept past the Lady Indians, 25-19, 25-10, but were pushed by the Lady Panthers before posting a 25-11, 23-25, 25-23 win.
Madison Mayberry and Sally Thomison each had 15 digs on the night. Brooklyn Hudson and Maribeth Blaylock each chipped in with six kills, while M.K. Roberts picked up 13 assists.
Final scores and statistics from Ridgeland's match with Armucheee had not been provided as of press time. Both Gordon Lee and Ridgeland will also take part in the LFO Invitational on Saturday.