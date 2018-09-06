The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans got a stern test from the Ringgold Lady Tigers on Thursday, but held on for an 18-25, 25-17, 15-13 victory during a quad-match at Model High School.
Gordon Lee breezed in its other two matches of the night, beating Morris Innovative, 25-1 and 25-6, and handling the host team, 25-14 and 25-17. The match against Morris Innovative did not count in the area standings.
Madison Mayberry had 26 digs on the night for the Lady Trojans. Delaney Bridges had seven kills and five blocks and served up 17 aces in the three matches. Brooklyn Hudson and Maribeth Blaylock had 17 kills each, while M.K. Roberts dished out 30 assists.
Gordon Lee (18-2) will head to Varnell on Saturday to participate in the Volley at the Creek Tournament at Coahulla Creek High School.
No further scores or details from Ringgold had been provided as of press time.