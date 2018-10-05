The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans, dealing with some late-season bumps and bruises, still managed an fairly impressive split of two non-area matches in Ringgold on Thursday.
The Lady Trojans gutted out a 25-16, 25-22 victory over the Lady Tigers before hanging with powerhouse Northwest Whitfield in a 25-18, 25-19 defeat.
Arilyn Lee had 14 kills and Maribeth Blaylock finished with 10. M.K. Roberts had 22 assists and 13 digs. Madison Mayberry finished with 18 digs, while Annie McDaniel recorded 11 digs.
Gordon Lee (26-6) will face Northwest Whitfield again on Tuesday in a tri-match at LFO, starting at 5. It will be the final two matches for the Lady Trojans before the area tournament on Saturday, Oct. 13.
The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. with Gordon Central taking on Morris Innovative for the right to play Gordon Lee in the semifinals at 11. Chattooga and Dade County will also play a semifinal match at 11 with the two winners meeting for the Area 7-A/AA Public School title at 12:30 p.m. The losers of the semifinals will also match up at 12:30 to play for the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds.