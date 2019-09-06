Fresh off a win over LaFayette on Tuesday, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans avoided a letdown on Thursday as they took down county rival Ridgeland, 25-21 and 25-21, in a match in Chickamauga.
The Lady Panthers led 11-3 in the second set, hoping to force a tiebreaking third. However, Gordon Lee would score 10 of the next 12 points to tie the match 13-13 before going on to the victory.
M.K. Roberts had 14 assists and nine digs for the Lady Trojans. Arilyn Lee had six kills and three blocks. Brooklyn Hudson recorded four kills and Sally Thomison finished with four aces.
For Ridgeland, Jayda Jenkins had 10 kills and four digs. Justice Devlin had four kills and three assists. Natalee McClain had five aces and a pair of kills, while Kailey Boulware dished out 15 assists.
Both teams also paid tribute to former LaFayette Lady Rambler Karissa Tatum by wearing orange and black shoelaces during the match. Tatum, a 2017 LHS graduate, passed away earlier on Thursday in Savannah.
Gordon Lee (15-2) will head to Chattooga for an area match on Tuesday, while Ridgeland (10-7) will also begin area play on Tuesday as they are slated to host Heritage.