The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans stepped out of region and out of state on Tuesday for a pair of matches in Hixson. The Navy-and-White defeated the host Lady Wildcats, 25-19 and 25-14, but fell to traditional Chattanooga power Notre Dame, 25-15 and 25-14.
Brooklyn Hudson had 13 kills and 12 digs for Gordon Lee. Arilyn Lee finished with 10 kills and Sam Cramer had five blocks. M.K. Roberts dished out 27 assists to go with 13 digs and three kills and Madison Mayberry ended the night with 19 total digs.
Gordon Lee (6-2) will host LFO and Murray County in a tri-match on Thursday, starting at 5 p.m.