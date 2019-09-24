The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans clinched the regular-season region title and will host the region tournament in Oct. 5 after they breezed past Morris Innovative on Tuesday afternoon in Dalton.
The Navy-and-White barely broke a sweat as they won the best-of-five match, 25-1, 25-3 and 25-2. Maribeth Blaylock had 13 aces on the afternoon. Madison Mayberry finished with 12 aces and Mallory Collier chipped in with eight.
Gordon Lee (25-5) will travel to Boyd-Buchanan on Thursday for tri-match that will also include the Chattanooga Patriots.