Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans clinched the regular-season region title and will host the region tournament in Oct. 5 after they breezed past Morris Innovative on Tuesday afternoon in Dalton.

The Navy-and-White barely broke a sweat as they won the best-of-five match, 25-1, 25-3 and 25-2. Maribeth Blaylock had 13 aces on the afternoon. Madison Mayberry finished with 12 aces and Mallory Collier chipped in with eight.

Gordon Lee (25-5) will travel to Boyd-Buchanan on Thursday for tri-match that will also include the Chattanooga Patriots.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

