It’s now October and for the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans, it's time to get the real season started.
The second-ranked Lady Trojans, who advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history last October, took the first step toward getting there again as they swept Gordon Central and Dade County in dominant fashion to win the Region 7-A/AA Public School title in Chickamauga on Saturday.
Gordon Lee opened the tournament against the Lady Warriors from Calhoun and breezed to the straight-sets victory, 25-5, 25-2 and 25-8. That win put them into the region finals where they would take on upset-minded Dade County.
The Navy-and-White led 12-10 in the opening set when M.K. Roberts went back to serve. Roberts would click off nine consecutive service points, including a few unreturnable shots, to put a stranglehold on the set and Gordon Lee would go on to post a 25-12 win.
Gordon Lee would jump out to a quick 11-2 lead in the second set, prompting the Lady Wolverines call a time-out. However, the brief break did nothing to stem Gordon Lee’s momentum as they rolled to a 25-6 victory in the best-of-five match.
Then in the third set, the Lady Trojans were up 6-4 early when Roberts again went to the service line. The sophomore reeled off eight service points in a row to boost the lead to 10 and Dade would never threaten again. One final kill by Region Player of the Year Brooklyn Hudson would seal the championship with a 25-7 win.
Hudson finished the day with 19 kills and six aces. Emoree Rogers finished with 16 kills, 17 assists and seven aces. Arilyn Lee had 10 aces on the afternoon. Madison Mayberry had 14 digs from her libero position, while Roberts recorded 27 assists and seven digs.
Lee, Mayberry, Roberts and Sally Thomison all joined Hudson on the All-Region Team, which was voted on by the region’s coaches.
Gordon Lee (28-5) will have a couple of final tune-up dates early next week in preparation for the state tournament. They will travel to LaFayette on Monday take on the state-ranked Lady Ramblers and Class 6A East Paulding before finishing the regular season at Ridgeland on Tuesday.