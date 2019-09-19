The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans, ranked No. 2 in the latest Class 1A/2A Public School poll, picked up a big win over (Class 4A) No. 8-ranked Northwest Whitfield, 26-24 and 25-19, Thursday night at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe.
Brooklyn Hudson had eight kills for Gordon Lee. Arilyn Lee had five kills. M.K. Roberts finished with 13 assists and nine digs, while Madison Mayberry and Sally Thomison recorded six digs each.
Gordon Lee went on to defeat the Lady Warriors later in the evening by scores of 25-10 and 25-10 as Hudson and Lee had seven kills each. Roberts finished with 14 assists and Ashlyn Boyd picked up five digs.
For the Lady Warriors, Madison Dorsey had 12 digs, 11 serve receptions and four assists. Miyah Foster finished with seven digs, three serve receptions in one kill, while Sheyenne Dunwoody had five serve receptions, three digs, a kill and a block.
In the opening match of the night, LFO fell to Northwest Whitfield, 25-9 and 25-14.
Dorsey and Xitlalli Gomez each had 11 digs, while Gomez also had six serve receptions. Morgan Noblitt had five digs and seven serve receptions, while Madison Stookey added two kills and one block.
Gordon Lee (20-2) will play in the Rally Tournament at the Lakepoint Complex near Cartersville this weekend, while LFO (9-11) will join Cedartown and Unity Christian for a quad-match at Pepperell on Monday.