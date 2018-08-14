Two teams expected to challenge for area championships met in Chickamauga on Tuesday night as Gordon Lee and Ringgold squared off on the first night of the 2018 season.
The Lady Tigers, the defending Area 6-AAA champs, would pull out a 26-24 victory in the opening set, but the Lady Trojans - one of the favorites to win it all in the new 1A/2A public school classification - would answer with a 25-13 victory in the second set before winning 15-8 in the tiebreaker.
"We looked a little nervous and a little hesitant," Gordon Lee coach Tricia Goodwin said. "We've got a lot of things we need to work on and improve on and just getting this team to gel more. We've got a lot of freshmen starting and they aren't quite sure yet what other players are doing, so we really just need some more play time."
The first set was a back-and-forth affair. Ringgold had game point at 24-22, but the Lady Trojans would rally to tie it up, only to see the Lady Tigers earn the final two points to claim the early lead in the match. However, Gordon Lee would come charging back in the second set before pulling away midway through the tiebreaking third set.
"Most of that (first set) was due to us missing serves," explained Goodwin, whose team downed Lookout Valley, 25-14, 25-16, in their opening match of the evening. "That second set (against Ringgold), we didn't miss a single serve, but we missed like six in the first set. You can't miss serves in this game. That's just giving the other team points where they don't have to do anything and that's the conversation that we had between sets. They needed to step up, know their roles and keep their serves in."
Brooklyn Hudson had 11 kills for Gordon Lee, while Delaney Bridges added 10 kills. M.K. Roberts had 22 assists, followed by Mallory Collier with 19. Madison Mayberry had 34 passes and five digs for the Navy-and-White with Annie McDaniel connecting on 19 passes with six digs.
"Gordon Lee has always had a very good team and we knew that coming in," said Ringgold head coach Ashley Boren, who also pointed to her team's six missed serves in a 25-18, 25-22 loss to Lookout Valley in its first match of the night. "I think (Lookout Valley) was first-game jitters, but the way we played against Gordon Lee in the first set, we looked like the team that I saw this summer. We've been working on things and playing well this summer and we showed some of what we can do."
Individual statistics for the Lady Tigers were unavailable as of press time.
"We made some mistakes at critical times that we shouldn't have made, but all in all, I'm pleased with our play, definitely against Gordon Lee," Boren added. "It's good to get that first night of games behind us and now it's time to move forward."
Gordon Lee (2-0) will join Armuchee for a tri-match at Ridgeland on Thursday, while Ringgold (0-2) and county rival Heritage will participate in a tri-match at Sonoraville on Thursday. Both will also be in action Saturday at the LFO Invitational.