An early-season showdown between two favorites in their respective regions took place in Chickamauga on Tuesday night and it was host Gordon Lee who flexed its muscles in a straight-sets victory over Ringgold, 25-11 and 25-11.
After both Ringgold and Gordon Lee warmed up with scrimmage matches against visiting Lookout Valley, Gordon Lee took a 12-9 lead at the midway point of the opening game when they ran off 10 consecutive points to blow things wide open. One final kill by Arilyn Lee would bring Game 1 to a close.
Ringgold took an early 5-3 lead in the second game, only to see Gordon Lee fight back tie the score at 7-7. But the Lady Trojans would take over from there, reeling off 16 of the next 17 points as they raced to the victory and the sweep in the non-region clash.
“The girls were ready to play and they were energized,” Gordon Lee coach Tricia Goodwin said. “Even the pace of the game was faster than the scrimmage with Lookout Valley. The girls stepped up, knew what to do and they finished it. They knew that serving was going to be the key today. We knew we were going to have to get our serves in to win the game.”
Brooklyn Hudson led the Lady Trojans with six kills. Casey Wilson finished with four kills and Lee picked up two kills and a pair of blocks. M.K. Roberts had eight assists and seven digs in the match, while Sally Thomison and Madison Mayberry each collected four digs.
“Our defense really stepped up too,” GL head coach Adam Crowley added. “I thought we did a great job all night on defense.”
Individual statistics for Ringgold were not available as of press time.
Gordon Lee (1-0) will not play again until Tuesday, Aug. 13 when they host Darlington and Boyd-Buchanan. Meanwhile, Ringgold (0-1) will jump right back into play this Thursday with a 5 p.m. match at Dade County.