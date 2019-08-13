The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans moved to 3-0 on the young season by taking down visiting Darlington in a best-of-five match on Tuesday. Gordon Lee swept to the win by scores of 25-7, 25-13 and 25-22.
Brooklyn Hudson had eight kills and four digs. M.K. Roberts dished out 18 assists to go with six aces and four digs. Maribeth Blaylock finished with five kills, four aces and a block. Arilyn Lee also had five kills and chipped in with two blocks, while Madison Mayberry recorded 13 digs and a pair of aces.
The Lady Trojans will travel to Floyd County on Saturday to participate in the Coosa Invitational.