The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans went 4-3 at the Rally Tournament at the Lakepoint Complex near Cartersville on Saturday, losing in the semifinals of the Gold bracket to finish third overall.
Gordon Lee defeated Ola (22-25, 25-13, 15-2), Red Bank (25-16, 25-15), Brookstone (23-25, 25-21, 15-11) and North Atlanta (25-21, 19-25, 15-12). They would lose an earlier match to North Atlanta (26-24, 25-27, 12-15), while they also dropped a match to Legacy Christian of Atlanta (17-25, 25-20, 13-15). They were eliminated in the semis by River Ridge, (25-15, 25-23), who went on defeat Legacy for the championship.
Brooklyn Hudson had 57 kills and 11 blocks on the day. Arilyn Lee picked up 35 kills and 21 blocks. Sam Cramer was active on defense with 23 blocks on the afternoon. Madison Mayberry had 89 digs, while Emoree Rogers, who joined the team this weekend, had 24 kills and handed out 73 assists.
Gordon Lee (24-5) will look to remain unbeaten in region play when they travel to Morris Innovative on Tuesday.