The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans will be the hosts for the Area 7-A/AA Public School tournament on Saturday and the Navy-and-White got ready with one final dress rehearsal on Tuesday.
Gordon Lee traveled to Fort Oglethorpe and bested LFO, 25-15, 25-15 and 25-10 in a best-of-three match.
Brooklyn Hudson had 11 kills and two blocks. Delaney Bridges had nine kills and four blocks. M.K. Roberts finished with 20 assists and Sally Thomison had nine digs and five aces.
Gordon Lee (27-6) is already assured of a spot in the Class A/AA Public School state tournament, regardless of what happens on Saturday. As the No. 1 overall seed, the Lady Trojans have earned a bye to the area semifinals where they will face either Gordon Central or Morris Innovative.
Due to a scheduling issue with referees, the tournament will not begin until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Gordon Lee's first match will be at 3 with the finals and third-place matches scheduled for 4:30.