For just the third time in school history, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans will play in the Elite Eight round of the state volleyball tournament.
Gordon Lee advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class AA/A Public School state tournament with a straight-sets victory (25-10, 25-9, 25-21) over visiting Lake Oconee Academy on Wednesday night.
With the win, Gordon Lee - the Area 7 champions - will make the drive to Bremen to face the Area 4 champions on Saturday at 1 p.m. with the winner going on to the Final Four on Oct. 30. The Lady Devils got the home match after the GHSA's universal coin flip.
Despite Wednesday's sweep, coach Tricia Goodwin says she knows there is still room for her team to improve before Saturday.
"I don't think we played as well as we could have," Goodwin said. "Our passing was a little off and our setting was a little off, but your setting can be off when your passing is off. We also missed eight or nine serves tonight and we typically don't miss more than one or two in a three-set match, so that was a lot for us. I'm not really sure if it was us maybe looking ahead or what, but we hadn't even talked about Saturday, so I don't think that was the case. (Tonight) just wasn't what we can do.
"But we still won 3-0 and that's exciting. I told the girls to be proud of the fact that we're going to the Elite Eight. It might not have been our best game, but we did what we needed to do to win and that's what really matters. We'll get back at it (on Thursday) to work on those things we had trouble with today."
In the opening set, the Lady Trojans (31-6) got off to a bit of a slow start, but began to find its mojo around the 10th point. A few errors by the visiting Titans, some well-placed finesse shots and a couple of absolute hammers finally forced LOA to call a timeout at 19-8. However, by then it was too little too late as a final kill by Arilyn Lee ended the set.
Two big runs by the Lady Trojans, one on the serve of Madison Mayberry and the other on the serve of Sally Thomison, took what had been a 4-4 tie early in the second set and quickly turned it into a 21-8 Gordon Lee advantage. Lee and Maribeth Blaylock would provide some impressive kills down the stretch as Gordon Lee took a commanding 2-0 lead.
The Lady Trojans would get a tougher test in the third set as the Titans took a 17-13 lead before three kills by Brooklyn Hudson and ace by Mayberry would reclaim a 20-19 lead for Gordon Lee. Two errors, however, would get the Titans right back into it as they knotted up the set at 21 apiece.
But the third-ranked Lady Trojans were able to avoid the upset bug. An LOA hitting error and a cross-court kill by Lee put the home team up 23-21. Blaylock got a little help from the net on an ace to bring her team to match point and one final Titan hitting error would give the Navy-and-White the victory.
Hudson had 12 total kills on the night, followed by Blaylock with 11. Lee had five kills and three blocks while Thomison served up three of Gordon Lee's 10 total aces. Setter M.K. Roberts finished the day with 19 assists, while Mayberry had six digs from her libero spot.
Next up is Bremen, who have won 11 straight matches according to MaxPreps.com. The Lady Devils have not lost a set in 10 consecutive matches, including 3-0 sweeps of Early County and Johnson-Augusta in the first two rounds of the state playoffs.
Goodwin said the bulk of her team's preparation leading up to Saturday's match would be spent working on the defensive side of the ball.
"I've been told that (Bremen) has a really scrappy defensive team, so you always have to be ready to play a team like that because you never know when a ball is going to come over (the net)," the coach explained. "We'll have to always be on our toes instead of waiting in spots (for the ball). We'll have to play fast defense against them and (fast defense) will be what we'll work on in practice."
Gordon Lee's previously two trips to the Elite Eight came in 2014 and 2015 when they participated in the Class AA bracket. They lost both times to powerhouse Wesleyan by 3-0 counts.