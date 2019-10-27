Gordon Lee played in the state volleyball Final Four for the first time just 12 months ago, while it has been nearly 20 years since LaFayette advanced to the state semifinals.
Both will do so again on Tuesday.
The Lady Trojans cruised to a straight-sets victory over visiting Union County on Saturday, while the Lady Ramblers had a bit tougher time with White County before scoring a sweep at Dan Priest Gymnasium.
Gordon Lee blew past second-seeded Union County by scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-10. Brooklyn Hudson had 18 kills for the Lady Trojans. Emoree Rogers finished with seven kills and 21 assists, while Sally Thomison had 14 digs.
Gordon Lee (33-6) will travel to Jonesboro to face Elite Scholars Academy in the state semifinals (time TBD). Both teams are No. 1 seeds, but ESA will host the game after winning last week's universal coin flip.
The other Class A/AA Public School state semifinal will see two-time defending state champion Coosa travel to Rabun County.
Meanwhile, LaFayette dominated the first set against the Lady Warriors, 25-7. The visitors from Cleveland would test the Lady Ramblers in the final two sets. However, the Orange-and-Black would finish off the match with back-to-back 25-23 wins.
Jillian Morgan had 10 kills and seven blocks on the day. Markella Johnson had another big game with eight kills, while Imani cook had seven kills and a block. Colby Charland finished with 25 assists, 11 digs, three kills and three blocks.
Gracie Stier had four kills, five digs, a block and an ace. Sarah Ray finished with three aces and four digs, while Kloe Ludy (eight digs), Alex Wysong (seven digs) and Daisy Felipe (four digs) held down the back row.
LaFayette (48-5) will travel into the heart of Atlanta on Tuesday to face top-ranked St Pius X at 5:30 p.m. It will be the Lady Ramblers' first trip to the state Final Four since 2001.
Blessed Trinity will play at Sandy Creek in the other Class 4A state semifinal match after the Lady Titans punched their ticket with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-13 victory over Heritage Saturday in Roswell.
Morgan Trotter had eight kills and a combined four blocks for the Lady Generals (31-15), while Lauren Francis had four kills and assisted on a pair of blocks in the final match of the year for Heritage.