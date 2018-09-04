The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans ran their record to 15-2 overall and 1-0 in area play with a straight-sets victory over the Chattooga Lady Indians on Tuesday night in Summerville.
Playing a best-of-five match, Gordon Lee took the victory by scores of 25-8, 25-22 and 25-15.
Brooklyn Hudson had 14 kills for the Navy-and-White, while Gracie O'Neal and Maribeth Blaylock added six kills apiece. Madison Mayberry racked up 22 digs and M.K. Roberts dished out 19 assists.
Gordon Lee will join Ringgold and Morris Innovative for a quad-match at model on Thursday.