The Heritage Lady Generals welcomed Sonoraville and Gordon Lee to Boynton on Tuesday night and while they got the better of the Lady Phoenix, they would be handed a three-set loss by the Lady Trojans, who avenged a loss to Heritage at the Coosa Invitational 10 days earlier.
Heritage would take the first set against Gordon Lee, 25-16, but the Lady Trojans would fight back to earn a 25-20 decision in the second set. In the tiebreaking third set, the Navy-and-White would power its way to a 15-6 victory to clinch the match.
Gordon Lee also handled Sonoraville in the second match of the evening, 25-21 and 25-18.
Arilyn Lee had 11 kills and three blocks on the night for Gordon Lee. Brooklyn Hudson finished with nine kills and 14 digs. M.K. Roberts had 12 digs and dished out 34 assists, while Madison Mayberry added 14 digs.
Heritage bested Sonoraville in the night’s opening match, 25-7 and 25-20. Lauren Francis had six kills, five aces and six assists in the win. Avery Phillips finished with nine assists. Kallie Carter had six total kills and Trinity Ha added three aces and three digs against the Lady Phoenix.
Versus Gordon Lee, Morgan Trotter had eight kills. Kayla Varnon had five kills and an ace. Allison Kerley collected four kills, while Anna Wilks had 10 digs and one ace.
Gordon Lee (10-2) will host Dade County and Walker County rival LaFayette on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m., while Heritage (9-3) will close out this week on Thursday with a 5 p.m. match at Ringgold.