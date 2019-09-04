Between the four high schools, there is a ton of volleyball talent in Walker County this season and two of the county’s stalwarts clashed in Chickamauga on Tuesday night.
In a match that featured plenty of big-time kills, timely blocks and all-out, floor burn-inducing hustle on defense, it was the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans who came up with arguably its biggest victory of the season to date, 25-20 and 25-22, over the LaFayette Lady Ramblers, who were handed just their second setback of the season.
Gordon Lee coach Adam Crowley said the win over the (Class 4A) No. 6-ranked Lady Ramblers would be a big confidence-booster for his team, especially coming on the heels of a three-set victory over (Class 4A) No. 10-ranked Heritage a week ago.
“Our girls just seem to want it more right now,” he said of his squad, who is ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 1A/2A Public School poll. “We’re getting more excited about each point and bringing that emotion has really made the difference.”
Gordon Lee jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead in the opening set, only to see LaFayette rally to tie the score at 9-9. The two teams would go back and forth for several minutes before Gordon Lee would start to pull away late. A nicely-placed shot by setter M.K. Roberts would bring Gordon Lee to set point and they would take the opening set shortly thereafter on a LaFayette error.
The Lady Trojans would bolt out to a 6-0 lead in the second set and increased its advantage to 11-4 when LaFayette would begin to chip away at the lead. They fought back to 17-16 on a kill by senior standout Jillian Morgan, but another error moments later would curb the Lady Ramblers’ momentum and Gordon Lee would take advantage.
Arilyn Lee came up with a big kill and the Lady Trojans looked to be on the cusp of victory, just two points from taking the match. However, an inadvertent official’s whistle would briefly swing the momentum right back to the Lady Ramblers. They would reel off four consecutive points, chopping Gordon Lee’s lead down to 23-21 and forcing the Lady Trojans to take a timeout to regroup.
But coming out of the break, Lee went up high to hammer home a kill and bring her team to match point. A Gordon Lee error gave LaFayette a point and the Lady Ramblers appeared to have been given another point following the very next play. However, the floor official ruled that a LaFayette player touched the net and waved off the kill, giving the match-clinching point to the Lady Trojans.
“Our serving has been the difference (lately),” added Crowley, whose team has won its last eight matches. “We've started serving it a little harder and it's really helped us out a lot.”
Brooklyn Hudson had four kills, five digs and two blocks against LaFayette. Lee finished with five kills. Roberts had 15 assists and Madison Mayberry picked up nine digs. Morgan had six kills for the Lady Ramblers. Gracie Stier had three kills and five digs. Imani Cook recorded two kills and four blocks, while Colby Charland added four blocks and a dozen assists.
Both teams also faced off with Dade County earlier in the evening.
Gordon Lee coasted to a 25-8, 25-9 and 25-16 win over the Lady Wolverines in their first official Area 7-A/AA (Public School) match of the year. Hudson had eight kills and two blocks. Lee had six kills and two blocks. Roberts had six kills and one block to go with four digs and 16 assists, while Annie McDaniel helped out on the defensive end with six digs.
LaFayette also breezed to a 25-10, 25-8 victory in the non-region clash. Morgan again led the way with six kills, followed by Stier and Sarah Ray with four each. Cook finished with three kills, while Charland dished out 18 assists.
Gordon Lee (14-2, 1-0) will face another Walker County opponent on Thursday when they host Ridgeland at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, LaFayette (18-2) will join (Class 3A) No. 4-ranked Calhoun for a tri-match at Ringgold, which gets underway at 5 p.m. on Thursday.