The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans improved to 12-1 overall on the season after a sweep at home on Thursday.
Gordon Lee rolled over Coahulla Creek in the opener, 25-6, 25-9, before turning back LFO, 25-18, 25-17.
M.K. Roberts had 14 total digs and 10 total assists in the victories, while Annie McDaniel came up with 11 digs. Brooklyn Hudson and Maribeth Blaylock paced the offense with nine kills apiece.
Coahulla Creek got past LFO in a three-set victory in the night's other match. Final scores and statistics were not available as of press time.
Gordon Lee will host Dade County and LaFayette on Tuesday, while LFO (7-4) will join Sonoraville for a tri-match at Southeast Whitfield that same day.