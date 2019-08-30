The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans traveled south to Rome on Thursday night and passed a pair of tough tests. The Navy-and-White defeated host Darlington, 26-24 and 25-17, before besting Model, 25-17 and 25-17.
Brooklyn Hudson had a team-high 17 kills for Gordon Lee in the victory. Arilyn Lee had 12 kills and eight blocks. M.K. Roberts finished with 43 total assists and Sally Thomison had nine digs on the night.
Gordon Lee (12-2) will play host to Dade County and LaFayette this Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. The Dade County match will count in the area standings.