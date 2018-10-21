Gordon Lee coach Tricia Goodwin was admittedly a little on edge going into Saturday's Class 2A/1A Public School state playoff opener against Model.
Yes, it was against a team that the Lady Trojans had beaten twice in the regular season and, yes, it was a match her team would be playing on its own home floor.
But Goodwin wondered how her young squad, with just one senior on the roster, would respond in the pressure cooker of the state playoffs against a team highly motivated to beat them.
She didn't have to worry very long.
Gordon Lee came out swinging and kept swinging as they powered past the Blue Devils, 25-13, 25-9 and 25-18, to advance to the Round of 16.
"They were really focused," Goodwin explained. "All we talked about this past week was just winning this one. We practiced all week and I gave each girl just one thing to do. I told them that if each of them would just do that one thing, we could win, and that's exactly what they did. It's like they were playing on another level today and it was fun to watch."
The Lady Trojans scored the first seven points of the opening set, getting three huge kills from freshman Brooklyn Hudson and setting the tone for the day. Gordon Lee would later storm out to a 12-3 lead in the second set and never looked back before polishing off the sweep in the third set.
Hudson hammered home 13 kills, many of a thunderous nature. Delaney Bridges picked up eight kills and three blocks. M.K. Roberts dished out 18 assists and collected nine digs, while libero Madison Mayberry had seven digs.
Gordon Lee (30-6) will be back at home on Wednesday to take on Lake Oconee Academy, who earned a 25-11, 28-26, 25-23 decision against Therrell in the day's first match.
"We're very excited about being back at home," Goodwin said. "We watched (Lake Oconee Academy) play today, but it's kind of hard to tell what they have because they were missing three starters, who were on a class trip. All three are supposed to be back for the next round, so we're not really sure what they will bring (on Wednesday). But we're just focusing on trying to win this next match."
Wednesday's best-of-five match is set to begin at 5 p.m. with the winner set to take on Area 4 champion Bremen next Saturday, Oct. 27. Bremen advanced to the Elite Eight with 3-0 wins over Early County and Johnson-Augusta on Saturday.
Should Gordon Lee - the Area 7 champion - win on Wednesday, home court for the quarterfinals would be determined by a GHSA universal coin flip.