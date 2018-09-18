The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans ran their record to 2-0 in Area 7-A/AA play with an easy 25-14, 25-14, 25-10 victory at Gordon Central on Tuesday.
M.K. Roberts had 25 assists and nine digs for the Lady Trojans. Maribeth Blaylock had nine kills and five digs. Delaney Bridges had six kills and three blocks, while Brooklyn Hudson also finished with nine kills.
Gordon Lee (22-3 overall) will join Gordon Central for a tri-match at LaFayette on Thursday, starting at 5 p.m. The match against the Lady Warriors will not count in the area standings.