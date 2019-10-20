The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans, ranked No. 2 in the latest Class A/AA Public School state poll, weren't supposed to have any trouble in their first two matches of the state playoffs.
And they didn't.
Gordon Lee, a No. 1 seed after winning Region 7, blew away fourth-seeded Therrell, 25-5, 25-3 and 25-4 in Chickamauga on Saturday afternoon, before later dispatching second-seeded Vidalia, 25-6, 25-5 and 25-13, to secure a spot in the state quarterfinals.
Vidalia, who defeated Early County in an earlier match at Gordon Lee on Saturday, elected to go ahead and play in the second-round match on the same day, rather than have to make another 10-hour round-trip to Chickamauga on Wednesday.
Emoree Rogers had a triple-double with 17 assists, 11 aces and 10 kills in the two matches. Brooklyn Hudson had 14 kills on the afternoon, while Maribeth Blaylock picked up 10 kills. Ashlyn Boyd served up a team-high 15 aces, while M.K. Roberts dished out 23 assists
"I think the girls were excited about today," Coach Adam Crowley said. "I think they were ready to move on and see what was going to happen. We had a great week of practice and the girls brought it today. They were ready to go."
Gordon Lee (32-6) will now wait to see who their opponent will be in the Elite Eight on Saturday.
Union County, the Region 8 runner-up, will play Wednesday at Region 2 champion Harlem in a second-round match after they defeated Model in straight sets on Saturday. A Union County win would send the Lady Panthers to Gordon Lee due to the Lady Trojans having a higher seed.
A victory by Harlem, however, would mean the GHSA's universal coin flip would determine home-court advantage. Harlem, located some 25 miles west of Augusta, won its match on Saturday in straight sets over Jordan.
"We're excited to see who's next," Crowley added. "Hopefully, we're going to host, but even if we don't, that's okay. We'll just play whoever's in front of us and give them a good game."