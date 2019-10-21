The Georgia High School Association live streamed its universal coin flip to determine possible home-court advantage for the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the state volleyball tournaments on Monday. Teams in the upper half of the brackets won the coin flip.
Here's what it means for our local teams still in the tournament:
Gordon Lee
The Lady Trojans will have to play at Harlem on Saturday if Harlem defeats Union County on Wednesday in the second round of the Class A/AA Public School tournament. Both Harlem and Gordon Lee are No. 1 seeds, but Harlem is in the top half of the bracket. The Lady Trojans would host Union County if Union County wins on Wednesday.
Gordon Lee would also have to go on the road for the state semifinals if they win on Saturday and are matched up against another No. 1 seed.
Ringgold
Should the Lady Tigers knock off Pace Academy on Tuesday, they will be at home for the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A state tournament. However, they would be on the road for the semifinals if they are matched up against another No. 1 seed.
LaFayette
The Lady Ramblers will be at home for the Class 4A state quarterfinals if they defeat Eastside on Wednesday. However, they would be on the road for the state semifinals if they are matched up against another No. 1 seed.
Heritage
The Lady Generals, a No. 3 seed in the Class 4A state tournament, will be on the road for the state quarterfinals against either Columbus or Blessed Trinity if they defeat Luella on Wednesday. Because of the seeds of the teams remaining in the tournament and the result of the coin flip, Heritage would be on the road for the state semifinals, regardless of who they would face in that round.
The state finals will be held on Nov. 2. Gordon Lee and Ringgold would play potential games at McEachern High School, who will host the finals in those classifications, while LaFayette and/or Heritage would play for the state title at Marietta High School, which is hosting the finals in the state's highest four classifications.