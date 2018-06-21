VOLLEYBALL: Emily Redden to earn her stripes at Chattanooga State

After recording over 1,000 career assists during her playing time at LaFayette High School, Emily Redden graduated in May thinking that she may have played her final volleyball match.
But as it turns out, she still has a few more assists to dish out.
The Lady Ramblers’ stalwart will be taking her game north of the border - the Tennessee border that is - as she will play on the inaugural squad at Chattanooga State this fall.
Redden signed her letter with the Lady Tigers in front of family, friends and former coaches in a ceremony at LHS this past Monday.
“It’s great,” she said. “I didn’t think I was going to get to do this, but it just kind of fell in my lap. I’m excited to get to play.”
Redden saw her first varsity action with the Lady Ramblers as a freshman and was a fixture in the lineup by her sophomore campaign.
As a junior, she earned Walker County Dream Team honorable mention status and was a first team Dream Team pick this past season as she finished up with 167 digs, 40 kills and 27 aces. Her 858 assists as a senior was tops in both Catoosa and Walker County and ranked her in the state’s top 20.
Last season, she helped LaFayette record a program-best 40 wins.
“(Chattanooga State) contacted me and I went to a make-up tryout,” she explained. “Everything went great and now I’m playing.”
“We actually saw Emily on a video,” said Chattanooga State head coach Janet Tate, who was also on hand for the signing. “We were looking for a setter and we really liked her hands and what she did on the video, so we had her up and we really like her. She’s a great girl and she’s going to make some history at Chattanooga State.”
Redden will be one of three players from north Georgia to play on the college’s first team.
“I played setter for the past seven years, so I think I can bring a lot of experience at that position,” Redden said. “I think we can make a lot of history this first year and I think we have a chance to be pretty good.”
LaFayette head coach Chris Logan had nothing but praise for his former player.
“Emily is one of the best kids you could ever coach,” he said. “She’s athletic and I could have put her on any team I’ve ever coached. She’s a great player and a great kid.”
Redden said she plans to major in nursing.