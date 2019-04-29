VOLLEYBALL: Delaney Bridges ready to embark on new journey with Chattanooga State

Already with a roster that includes players from solid northwest Georgia high schools programs in Ringgold, Heritage, LaFayette and Ridgeland, the Chattanooga State volleyball team will add Gordon Lee to that list this fall.
Senior Delaney Bridges became the newest Lady Tiger on Thursday when signed on to join to the junior college program, who finished second in its region in just its first year as a collegiate program last fall.
“I’m really excited,” Bridges said. “I never really expected to be doing this, but I’m really glad I took the chance.”
A standout student in the classroom, Bridges has proven to be a standout on the court as well.
A Catoosa-Walker County second team selection as a junior, she earned first team honors in her final year with the Lady Trojans. As a middle hitter and as the only senior on the Gordon Lee roster, Bridges picked up All-State honors with 180 kills, 65 blocks and 45 aces as she helped the Lady Trojans to the Class 1A Public School Final Four for the first time in the program history.
She said the opportunity at Chattanooga State came about partially due to an existing friendship between Jan Wright, who helped coach Bridges at Gordon Lee Middle School, and Robin Moore, the Chattanooga State assistant coach who used to work in the Chickamauga City School system.
“The (Chattanooga State) coaches came to my practices and told me that they wanted me to play for them,” said Bridges, who plays club ball for Ringgold-based Anthem United. “I went and visited and they showed me around. They talked to me about what it was going to be like to be a student there and to be a part of their family. I’m really excited.”
“Delaney is wonderful and she’s really going to shore up our front line,” Chattanooga State head coach Janet Tate said. “We’ve lost some six-footers from last year and her height will be very welcome. We’ve seen her bio and it’s very impressive. Not only are we getting a good athlete, we’re getting a very good student-athlete. She’s got a 4.0 GPA and she does a lot of community stuff as well.”
“She’s a great kid,” Moore added. “She’s got the height to play in the middle and she does a great job of blocking, which is one of the things we noticed about her. We’ve seen her practice and we’ve seen her play in tournaments. We also have a great group of girls, morally, and I think she’s just going to fit right in with our program.”
Bridges said one of the things she’ll be able to bring to the Chattanooga State program is her ability to communicate.
“I’m really level-headed and I think I’ll be just a really good player in general,” she said. “I’ll be there to support the team and I think I’ll be a good teammate to everybody.”
Gordon Lee’s volleyball coaches also gave Bridges glowing recommendations.
“They are getting an awesome person,” Adam Crowley said. “I have known her since she was in middle school and she’s just a great student-athlete and a heck of a person.”
“Delaney has been playing this game for a really long time and she knows what it takes to win,” Tricia Goodwin added. “She has that competitive nature and knowing how to play in the middle will be a big key for her and them next year. Overall, I think what she brings to the game is competitiveness and a team element. She really cares about winning and she’s going to be a good fit for them.”
Bridges said she is currently undecided on a major.