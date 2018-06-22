VOLLEYBALL: Cayla Jacob grateful for Chattanooga State opportunity

Two years have passed since Cayla Jacob last suited up in a high school volleyball match, but the Heritage High graduate has never lost her love for the sport.
And on Wednesday, she officially got back in the game - the college game, that is.
Jacob, a nursing student at Chattanooga State, put pen to paper and signed on to play on the school’s inaugural volleyball team this fall.
“This opportunity means everything to me because I love volleyball and I didn’t think I was going to get to play in college,” said Jacob, who signed in front of family and friends during a ceremony at Chattanooga State. “With the school starting a volleyball team and me already being a student here, it was just a huge opportunity for me. I’m looking forward to a great season.”
Jacob said she has been getting in some court time at the local YMCA, setting up the volleyball nets and practicing by herself if need be.
“I’ve been going to the gym everyday too, just trying to stay fit,” she added.
Jacob’s coach with the Lady Tigers will be someone she is already very familiar with. Janet Tate coached her at Loftis Middle School and later for two seasons at Hixson High School before Jacob transferred to Heritage.
“She played for me (at Loftis) starting in the sixth grade,” Tate said. “Even once she moved, I still kept up with her and what she was doing. She was a force for Heritage and was one of their leading blockers. She just has an eye for the ball. We’re very proud to be getting her. She’s a good girl.”
The 5-foot-11 Jacob helped the Lady Generals to 29 wins in her senior season. She was third on the team that fall with 110 kills, while her 107 blocks (79 solo) was easily the most on the roster.
“She’ll be able to give us a big presence at the net,” Tate added. “I think she knows the game, which is helpful, and she knows me, so she knows what to expect. I think that will be helpful too because the other girls on our team don’t know me like she does. We’re looking for leaders. They are hard to find, but I think she can be one for us.”
Jacob reiterated that she wanted to be a leader for the new Chattanooga State squad.
“I think I’m definitely going to be able to bring leadership skills,” she said. “I’m always the one on the court trying to hype everybody up and that’s what I’m looking forward to doing here, just keeping everybody’s head up and in the game.”
Heritage head coach Kari Cooper said she was happy for Jacob, who is the first ex-Lady General to sign on to play volleyball in college since Cooper took over the Heritage program.
“(Cayla) came to us (at Heritage) already with some really good volleyball knowledge, having played for Coach Tate before,” Cooper explained. “She played middle for us her senior year and had as many blocks as she had kills. She was really good on the front row and really worked hard.
“She’s a very positive person, a great player to have and a person you want to have on your team. I just hate that we didn’t have her at Heritage all four years.”