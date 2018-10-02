The Georgia Northwestern Lady Bobcats picked up a victory in a marathon five-set match against the Bryan College junior varsity squad in Dayton, Tenn. earlier this season and the Lady Lions returned the favor in Rossville on Monday night.
Bryan outlasted the Navy-and-Silver, 25-22, 23-25, 12-25, 25-16 and 15-4, to win at the Rossville Atheltic Center, dropping the Lady Bobcats to 4-12 on the season.
Summer Fitzpatrick had a dozen kills and an ace for the Lady Bobcats. Mia Clark had 21 assists to go with four aces, five kills, two digs and a block. Kayleigh Goff added four kills, three assists, two digs and two aces, while Savannah Walker had six kills, three blocks, two digs and two aces.
Jamese Miller picked up four kills, an ace and a dig. Morgen Simmons had four digs. Kaylin Graham finished with two digs, an ace, an assist and a kill. Destiny Willbanks had one kill, while Gracie Goode finished with a block and an assist.
GNTC will be back at home on Friday to face Andrew College of Georgia (3 p.m.) and Chattanooga State (7 p.m.) in a tri-match.