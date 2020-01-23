Chattanooga State's recruitment of some of the top volleyball talent in the northwest Georgia area continued on Thursday as the Lady Tigers collected the signature of Ringgold senior standout Jasley Brooks.
Brooks was part of a Ringgold senior class that won 76 matches and three straight Area 6-AAA championships over the past three seasons.
"I'm very excited," she said. "This is a big milestone for me and I'm very glad I got this opportunity."
Brooks, who began playing volleyball at the age of 10, said she hadn't thought too much about playing in college until earlier this fall after meeting Chattanooga State head coach Janet Tate following a Ringgold home match.
"As soon as I got one of her cards and they said they were interested, I knew this was an opportunity for me," she explained. "Once I got the offer, I was really excited and worked even harder trying to learn and have fun."
"It's great to be back at Ringgold," said Tate, who was in Catoosa County back in December to sign Ringgold setter Zoie Metcalf. "They have a great program and a great coach. We're very excited to get Jasley. We saw her play down here earlier during the season. I remember asking 'who's that outside hitter?' and we met her and her folks that night after the match and expressed an interest to her. We're really glad to get her."
The outside hitter was named to the All-Area team this past fall and was a first team selection on the Catoosa County Dream Team after earning an honorable mention nod last year.
As a senior, she recorded a career-high 148 kills to go with 53 aces, 60 digs and 12 blocks. She ended her time at Ringgold with 318 kills, 146 aces, 244 digs and 23 blocks.
"It's a very family-oriented program," Brooks added. "I've had school friends that have gone (to Chattanooga State) to play volleyball and I have another one going there to play volleyball with me, so I'm excited.
"I'm usually a happy person and I like to win, but I'm also very driven," Brooks continued. "I also love to play defense, so that's something else I think I can bring to their program."
"I think it's going to be a great fit for Jasley because her parents are so supportive and close by," Ringgold head coach Ashley Boren said. "I think she'll do very well there and I'm excited to see her play. She played both front row and back row for us the last three years. She's great offensively and defensively and she has a great serve, so I think she can definitely come in and help out as a freshman in numerous places."
Boren added that it was "awesome" to have another former player go on to sign college papers.
"I also think it's really cool that her and Zoie will be going there together to play in college," she said. "They played on the varsity together for three years, so they're already familiar with each other, which is only going to help. It's going to be neat for both of them."
Brooks said she plans to major in Early Childhood Education and would like to eventually teach Pre-K.
The Chattanooga State roster will have a decided northwest Georgia look to it next season.
In addition to Brooks and Metcalf, the Lady Tigers have also signed Walker County standouts Jayda Jenkins (Ridgeland) and Gracie Stier (LaFayette).