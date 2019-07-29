A pair of leaders, on the field and in the classroom for the Ringgold Tigers, recently made their college plans known.
Reid Williams and Brayden Broome took to social media last week to announce their commitments and both athletes will be attending rival Southern Conference schools starting next fall.
Williams, a 6-foot-1, 290-pound center with a 4.0 GPA, has pledged to play football for the Chattanooga Mocs. Williams did not allow a single sack in his junior season and set a new Tigers’ record for knockdown blocks in a single season.
He was a first team All-Region pick (6-AAA) and a second team All-State selection by the Georgia Sports Writers Association (GSWA) last year. He also throws the shot put and discus with the Ringgold track team.
“Right when I stepped on campus, I felt comfortable with the staff and the facilities,” said Williams, who is the ninth Ringgold offensive lineman to accept a college football scholarship in the past five years. “It just felt like a place that I could call home for four or maybe five years, depending if I get redshirted or not.
“I was talking to the (Chattanooga) coaches and they said they were going to shut it down with (Class of) 2020 center prospects if I committed, so this will help me secure my spot. Having a good chance to play (early) was something that I liked.”
Williams had offers from other schools, including the U.S. Naval Academy.
Just a few days later, Broome, a 6-3, 180-pound shortstop, accepted an baseball offer from Samford.
An All-Region pick, Broome hit .371 with two homers and 25 RBIs for the five-time consecutive region champs, garnering an honorable mention nod on the All-State Team.
“Samford has been following me forever,” he said. “I’ve been keeping up with those guys and I’ve always wanted to kind of stay close to home so my parents could come see me play and I could be able to go home. It’s a great academic school. They have a great baseball program and I love the coaches. As for the school itself, the campus is really pretty it just felt like home when I went up there.”
Broome is also a starter on the football team in the secondary. Last year, he recorded 29 tackles to go with five interceptions, six defended passes and two defensive scores off of picks to earn honorable mention All-Region defensive honors.