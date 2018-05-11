Two finish lines in sight for LaFayette's Matthew Newsom

In a little less than two weeks, LaFayette High School senior Matthew Newsom will enjoy one of the biggest days of his life as he will don cap and gown, walk across a stage and collect a diploma, signaling the unofficial finish line of his childhood.
But before that, Newsom has another finish line to cross, one that he's also been preparing to cross for quite a while.
On May 20, Newsom and thousands of others from the Tri-State area, the country and the world will dive into the cool waters of the Tennessee River to begin a 70.3-mile quest to complete the Sunbelt Bakery Ironman triathlon in Chattanooga.
Newsom, who ran cross country and played soccer for the Ramblers, had originally wanted to compete in the Chattanooga race last year, only to find out at the sign-ups that competitors had to be at least 18 years old in order to participate. But with Newsom having turned 18 last month, it's time for him to take the plunge, both literally and figuratively.
"I've been training for this for a little less than two years now," Newsom explained. "This past couple of weekends, I've done several swims in the river on the actual course and I've done the bike course several times with the local triathlon club, so I feel pretty prepared.
"Early on, I was doing some separate (triathlon) training while cross country was going on, but now that soccer season is over with, my training has intensified in the last couple of weeks. I've really ramped it up."
Following a one-mile swim, Newsom will exit the water at Ross's Landing and hit the transition area before a 56-mile bike loop through Chattanooga and Walker County featuring approximately 2,400 feet of climbing. After a final transition, he will set off on foot for a half-marathon (13.3 miles) through the Scenic City, finishing back up at Ross's Landing along the river.
Not only is Newsom training big, he's also thinking big. He said his goal isn't just to simply finish the race, but to complete it in under five hours and 15 minutes as he hopes to have a good enough time to qualify for the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in South Africa later this year.
Among the many from LaFayette and Walker County who will be rooting for Newsom on race day is Rambler cross country and track coach Chris O'Neil, himself a past Ironman competitor. O'Neil said Newsom and his family came out to watch him compete in the Chattanooga Ironman 144.6 in 2015 and said Newsom has simply been "hooked' on triathlons ever since.
"Matthew is a good athlete and strong runner," O'Neil explained. "His dedication and work ethic will make him a good triathlete, but it's his ability and willingness to suffer through the pain that is an Ironman will make him a great triathlete."
Newsom said he has solicited plenty of advice from his coach in advance of the race.
"I've really relied on him to help me with the training and to get my dietary stuff down for the day of the race," he explained. "He told me just to stick to my plan and my paces going out and he told me to stick to my heart rate and just rely on that for the full race. He's been a big help."
While this will be Newsom's first Ironman, he has competed in other races in the past and said he believes triathlons are something he would like to do for the rest of his life, perhaps even to make a living from it.
"It would be nice to make a career out of it and become a professional," added Newsom, who is planning on attending Lee University this fall to majoring in Intercultural Studies for a missionary degree. "One reason I chose Lee is because I could stay in this area. Everybody I've talked to says that Chattanooga is pretty much one of the best areas to train (for triathlons)."
As for O'Neil, he said he is thrilled to see his former runner chasing his dream.
"It's been an honor to have the chance to coach Matthew in cross country and to see him transform from a soccer player wanting to run to stay in shape to a runner determined to become the fastest on the team to now a triathlete competing in his first Ironman 70.3," O'Neil continued. "And all before he even graduates from high school."