Fresh off his recent appearance at the Georgia Junior Championships, Gordon Lee alum Tucker Windham has made the cut for the third and final round of the 2019 Future Masters Tournament at the Dothan Country Club in Dothan, Ala.
Windham shot a 2-over-par 72 on Thursday and followed up with a 73 on Friday. His score of 5-over-par has him tied for 52nd place overall out of more than 230 golfers who teed it up in the 15-18 age group.
The future Dalton State College Roadrunner will start his final 18 holes at 7 a.m. on Saturday.
The championship appears to be a two-horse race going into the final round. Maxwell Ford of Peachtree Corners, Ga. opened with a 61 on Thursday and followed up with a 69 on Friday to take a one-shot lead into Saturday at 10-under-par.
Right on his heels is Jones Free of Selma, Ala., who came back from a 68 in his opening round to shoot 62 on Friday and end his day at 9-under for the tournament.
Harrison Davis from Fort Payne, Ala. is 4-under for the tournament and sits in third place, while a total of 12 players were under par after 36 holes.